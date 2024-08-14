How to watch Chiefs vs Lions preseason game Aug. 17 on KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to return to action for the first time this season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will take on the Detroit Lions this Saturday, Aug. 17, in the second preseason game of the year.

The pregame show is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a 3 p.m. kickoff. Stick around for complete postgame coverage after the game.

Those in Kansas City can watch all afternoon for free by tuning in to KSHB 41.

The Chiefs are looking to rebound from a 26-13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason opener last Saturday.

KC will round out the preseason slate of games at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, hosting the Chicago Bears. Fans in the Kansas City area can catch the game on 38 the Spot/KMCI.

