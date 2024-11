KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom might need to get their shopping done on another day besides Black Friday this year.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

If you live in the Kansas City area, you can watch the game for free on KSHB 41 broadcast.

Those outside the Kansas City area can catch the game streaming on Prime Video.

