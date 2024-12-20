HOW TO WATCH | Chiefs vs Texans on Saturday, Dec. 21 on KSHB 41/NBC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Houston Texans Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs (13-1) are looking to extend their winning streak and bolster their efforts to land the top overall seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Texans (9-5) clinched the AFC South title thanks to a win last week.

Coverage of Saturday’s game starts with KSHB 41’s Countdown to Kickoff at 10 a.m. NBC Sports continues coverage at 11 a.m. Kickoff is set for noon.

Chiefs Kingdom can watch the game for free on KSHB 41/NBC.

