How to watch the Chiefs at Jaguars preseason game on Aug. 10 on 38 the Spot and KMCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to knock off any game-action rust in the first game of the 2024 preseason on Saturday, Aug. 10, in Jacksonville.

As the home of the Chiefs, we wanted to make sure Chiefs Kingdom knows how to watch the game, which is taking place at the same time as the summer 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Chiefs and Jaguars will kick off at 6 p.m., with the game airing on 38 the Spot/KMCI. Pregame coverage will air starting at 5 p.m.

Here’s how you can watch the game:

KMCI/38 the Spot can be viewed on the following broadcast providers in the Kansas City area:

PROVIDER

CHANNEL

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Over-the-air 38.1 38.1 Spectrum 8 1230 Comcast (Independence) 5 807 Comcast (Olathe) 2 807 Everfast Fiber 2 632 Dish Network 38 38 DirecTV 38 38 AT&T U-Verse 38 1038 Midco 15 615 Optimum (St. Joseph) 17 N/A

*38 the Spot/KMCI is currently unavailable on YouTubeTV. YouTubeTV subscribers can catch Chiefs games on KMCI over the air. Looking for help finding the match over the air? Start here.

