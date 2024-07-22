Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

How to watch the Chiefs at Jaguars preseason game on Aug. 10 on 38 the Spot and KMCI

0810_16x9_Aug10.jpg
KSHB
0810_16x9_Aug10.jpg
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jul 22, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to knock off any game-action rust in the first game of the 2024 preseason on Saturday, Aug. 10, in Jacksonville.

As the home of the Chiefs, we wanted to make sure Chiefs Kingdom knows how to watch the game, which is taking place at the same time as the summer 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Chiefs and Jaguars will kick off at 6 p.m., with the game airing on 38 the Spot/KMCI. Pregame coverage will air starting at 5 p.m.

LINK | Complete KSHB 41 coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

Here’s how you can watch the game:

KMCI/38 the Spot can be viewed on the following broadcast providers in the Kansas City area:

PROVIDER
CHANNEL
DIGITAL CHANNEL
Over-the-air38.138.1
Spectrum81230
Comcast (Independence)5807
Comcast (Olathe)2807
Everfast Fiber2632
Dish Network3838
DirecTV3838
AT&T U-Verse381038
Midco15615
Optimum (St. Joseph)17N/A

*38 the Spot/KMCI is currently unavailable on YouTubeTV. YouTubeTV subscribers can catch Chiefs games on KMCI over the air. Looking for help finding the match over the air? Start here.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone