Husband loves Chiefs, wife loves Eagles, love makes it all work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even though it's February, the Christmas spirit is still in the Letrinko household.

Their Christmas tree is still up with symbols of love on its branches.

You can feel the love ... it's almost like a roast.

KSHB 41

I had a question for the couple: "Why does it feel like some of the Eagles ornaments are hidden?"

"They're in the back," Jill said.

"Some fights aren't worth fighting," Brian replied.

"We've got Kelce, he's about to do that a couple of times this game, I hope," Jill added.

"For the record, you see which color the tree is, right?" Brian jabbed.

The couple's been married for nearly three years.

KSHB 41 News staff The Letrinko's

I thought the honeymoon phase was two years, so I asked the couple how long their honeymoon phase lasted.

"The honeymoon phase is over," Jill said.

"When did it end? Last Super Bowl?" Brian asked.

Their relationship started when Philly native and longtime Eagles fan Brian met Jill, a former Chiefs cheerleader.

"We met through a mutual friend, and the rest, as they say, is history," Brian said. "And then, it’s always fun to have success in sports. We’re each other's biggest fans, on and off the field, but when it comes time to play each other, we’ve had some fun with it over the years."

Jill said as she and Brian got on that collision course during the 2022 season, it started to get real.

"Fortunately, our love was solidified just months prior," Jill said.

"Yeah, that was happening, Brian said. "With that being said, I think we’re both very passionate fans to the point we had in our wedding vows a nod to each team, and we had fun with it."

The Letrinkos

I told them love is patient and love is kind as I asked Brian what he loved most about the Kansas City Chiefs.

"The fact we have the opportunity to get redemption against them," he said. "Because in order to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. That’s what we’re looking forward to."

I repeated to Jill that love is patient and love is kind while asking her what she loved about the Eagles.

"You have to appreciate their passion," she said. "Their fandom is unique. I don’t love anything about them except this fan."

The Letrinkos

I wanted to know if the teams could get in between Brian and Jill as a couple.

"I’ll take that one. No," Brian said. "When it really comes down to the bottom line, that’s my wife and that’s whose team I’m on at the end of the day. But we can have fun with it and maybe have a 24-hour rule where we don’t talk to each other."

So when does the Christmas tree come down?

"After we win the Super Bowl," Jill said.

I then questioned whether Brian would help take down the tree if the Chiefs win or the Eagles win.

"He can do it," Jill said.

"If they (Eagles) win, it can stay up until next Christmas," Brian joked.

The Letrinkos

Jill and Brian are proof love conquers all, but as they grow older, so too will this rivalry.

"At that point, the Eagles will have far surpassed the Chiefs in the amount of Super Bowls and successes," Brian said. "So, as my wife reminded me initially in our vows that the Chiefs had more Super Bowls than the Eagles, it’s only fitting that I return the favor."

But Jill is convinced the Chiefs will still have more Super Bowl victories in the future than the Eagles.

"Obviously, we will still have more Super Bowls than the Eagles," she said. "But football is a big part of who we are. I do think it’s a big part of our relationship. I hope that it’s a huge part of our children’s lives."

She did add she hopes they're Chiefs fans.



