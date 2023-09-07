Kansas City-area educator, coach, philanthropist chosen to sit in Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s JuYeon Kim

For every Chiefs home game, the club selects a season ticket member to honor with the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat.

The first honoree of this season goes to Kelly Kennedy, a long-time educator, swim coach and philanthropist.

Kennedy’s love for the Chiefs started decades ago at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with his father, Jerry.

Twenty-nine years ago, they became season ticket holders, and since then, every game has been an opportunity to kick it with 70,000 of his closest friends.

“Being at Arrowhead Stadium is my stress release,” Kennedy said. “I always get this way. I’m just excited to get up there for the first game — probably won’t sleep very much tonight.”

Perhaps the nerves have kicked up a notch as well, because in addition to the first-game jitters, he will be projected on the big screen for all to see.

Kennedy will get a personal shout out at the game as the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat recipient.

“She says, ‘Would you accept this to be our recipient?’ I was like, 'Wait, what? What are you talking about” Kennedy said. “This honor is just, it’s a huge bonus. I’m completely blown away by being nominated for this.”

Every recipient represents the spirit of Lamar Hunt and lives out the core values of the Chiefs — Win with Character; Honor Tradition; Inspire Fans and Unite Our Community.

Kennedy has been modeling these pillar through 28 years of elementary school teaching, 38 years of swim coaching and 11 years of philanthropy.

“I never thought I’d be coaching this long, but now I can’t imagine not coaching," Kennedy said. "And when we started Swim to a Wish, we thought maybe it would go two to three years, and we’re getting ready in February to do year 12, so I’ve been blessed with things like that."

Over the years with his fundraiser Swim to a Wish, he has raised over $300,000 to benefit Make-A-Wish. It was a cause dear to his heart after his own daughter beat cancer at a young age.

As all eyes set on Kennedy Thursday night, he wants people to know him as someone that tries to live life to the fullest and help anyone when he can.

“If somebody needs help, help them out and if you can make the world a different place in your corner then try it, see if it works,” Kennedy said.

—