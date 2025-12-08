Inactive report | Chiefs officially without 3 OL starters for clash with Texans

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. He serves as KSHB 41's digital reporter for all Chiefs games. Share your story idea with Tod .

As expected, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing a must-win game against the equally desperate Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, the offensive line will be without three starters.

Left tackle Josh Simmons landed on injured reserve earlier in the week after surgery on a left-wrist injury. He’ll miss at least the next four games.

The injury happened during a Thanksgiving afternoon loss in Dallas, which also claimed right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee), while right guard Trey Smith (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game with an injury suffered in the Nov. 23 win against Indianapolis.

The Chiefs (6-6) sit third in the AFC West and ninth in conference standings — just behind the Texans (7-5), who are third in the AFC South and would be the last team left out of the postseason at the moment.

Kansas City will lean on Wanya Morris at left tackle, Mike Caliendo at right guard and Jaylon Moore at right tackle, along with its two healthy starters, All-Pro center Creed Humphrey and left guard Kingsley Suamataia.

It could be an issue against a Texans defense that leads the NFL in scoring and total defense.

Smith and Taylor, who were officially doubtful on the final injury report , are inactive for the Chiefs along with return specialist Nikko Remigio (shoulder), who was ruled out on Friday.

Kansas City, which is also without cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (back) after he joined Simmons on IR after getting hurt in the Colts game, also listed cornerback Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Jalen Royals and running back Elijah Mitchell as inactive.

Blue Valley North graduate Graham Mertz headlines the inactives for Houston , at least as far as Kansas City football fans might be concerned.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios, cornerbacks Alijah Huzzie and Ja’Marcus Ingram, defensive end Solomon Byrd, linebacker Jamal Hill and offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston also are inactive for the Texans.

