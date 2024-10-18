INJURY UPDATE | Chiefs DE Mike Danna out against 49ers; WR Smith-Schuster questionable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will remain without one of their key defensive pieces for Sunday’s clash with the San Francisco 49ers.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that defensive end Mike Danna will miss Sunday’s road game as he navigates a pectoral injury.

Danna was held out of practice this week because of the injury, which he’s battled with for several weeks.

Reid also said Friday that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is questionable Sunday with a hamstring injury. Smith-Schuster was not listed on the team’s injury report Wednesday but was limited during Thursday and Friday’s practices.

Three other Chiefs players were on the Week 7 injury report coming out of the bye - RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, WR Mecole Hardman and DL Derrick Nnadi - though all three are expected to be available after being full participants in all three practices this week.

The team returned Edwards-Helaire to the active roster after the veteran running back started the season on injured reserve with a non-football injury.

The Chiefs and 49ers will kick off at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game is being broadcast on FOX.

