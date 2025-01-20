IT HAD TO BE | Kansas City Chiefs to host Buffalo Bills next Sunday for AFC title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs seek to best the Buffalo Bills again in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship.

Kansas City will host the Bills at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bills clinched the AFC Championship berth Sunday with a 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens in a snowy battle at Highmark Stadium.

The Chiefs earned their path to the game through the top overall seed in the conference and defeating the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional.

The Bills weren’t too far behind in earning the No. 2 seed, but that meant they had to endure two playoff wins over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Wild Card and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional.

