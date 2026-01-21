'It's going to be awesome': Travis Kelce talks possible return of OC Eric Bieniemy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several reports earlier this week indicated former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would return to the club in the same capacity for the upcoming season.

While the club has yet to make a formal announcement, the possibility of Bieniemy’s return was strong enough for tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason to talk about it on the latest "New Heights" podcast episode released Wednesday.

“I think the marriage is going to pick up right where it left off,” Kelce said, calling Bieniemy “one of my favorite coaches of all time.”

Kelce himself is contemplating his future in the league, though he appears to be a fan of Bieniemy if both wind up on the team in 2026.

“I just love the guy,” Kelce said. “It’s going to be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby!”

