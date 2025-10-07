Jason Kelce conducts hilarious pregame interview with his brother, Reid, Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Jason Kelce stumbled through a question about Andy Reid’s coaching style, the Chiefs head coach smacked the table and yelled, “Spit it out.”

Kelce, who played for two seasons under Reid in Philadelphia, burst into laughter along with Reid and Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, who took part in an interview that aired ahead of ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast.

“You know how it is with the personalities on the team, you want guys to bring those out,” Reid said. “If you’ve got robots out there, you’re never going to get the best out of them.”

He continued, “Each guy shines his own shine, and some of them” — Reid grabbed Travis’ arm — “shine a little bit brighter.”

Jason Kelce didn’t wait for Mahomes and his brother to get seated before inserting some awkward brotherly energy.

“Let’s start with what everybody wants to know,” Jason Kelce said to nervous tittering.

“Oh, god,” Travis Kelce uttered.

Would it be about Taylor Swift's recently released album, “The Life of Showgirl” that was released last Friday for its raunchy Travis-inspired lyrics? Needling the Chiefs trio about the Eagles’ dominant Super Bowl win last February?

“Trav, when’s the wedding?” Jason Kelce asked.

Travis Kelce doubled over in laughter and Mahomes quipped, “I didn’t know what was coming next.”

The Chiefs are trying to claw above .500 for the first time this season after an 0-2 start and draw even atop the AFC West standings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver.

“You know how that saying goes, ‘The boys are in the band; they’re back,’” Reid said to a hearty round of laughter. “I think there’s a little bit of that that takes place. You had Rashee (Rice) come back in the building, and you had Xavier (Worthy) being able to play. All of the sudden, that room, the wide receiver room, is going, ‘Man, we’re kind of whole’ and there’s a certain energy that comes with it.”

He also credited Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who turned 36 on Sunday, for their daily leadership

Jason Kelce — a six-time All-Pro and future Hall of Fame center, who retired after the 2023 season — even touched on his brother’s NFL future.

“Man, I’ll be fortunate to keep having fun with these guys year in, year out,” Kelce said. “I take it day by day, year by year. I just love coming into work with these guys right here. That culture has become my way of life. The expectations every single year, year in and year out, is Super Bowl or failure.”

