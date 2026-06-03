Judge grants Chiefs WR Rice request to receive treatment while serving jail time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Dallas County, Texas, judge signed off on a request last week that will allow Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice to receive treatment on his knee while he serves jail time.

Last month, Rice was ordered to serve a 30-day jail sentence after testing positive for marijuana while on probation for his role in a high-speed, multi-vehicle crash in 2024 on a Dallas-area highway.

Rice started serving the sentence on May 19.

In the following days, attorneys representing Rice asked the judge in the case to allow the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department to be able to transport Rice to the nearby Parkland Hospital to receive treatment on his knee.

Online court records reveal that prosecutors did not oppose the request, and the judge agreed to the request on May 28.

In addition to requesting treatment for his knee, Rice’s attorneys asked the judge to remove Rice from an isolated cell and be placed in the general jail population.

The state once again did not object and the judge agreed to the request on May 28.

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