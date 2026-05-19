Chiefs WR Rashee Rice to spend 30 days in jail for violating probation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail for violating his probation.

Rice was taken into custody after he tested positive for THC, which violated the terms of his plea agreement in a high-speed, multi-vehicle crash in 2024 on a Dallas highway.

The plea deal stated he would be on probation for five years and was required to serve 30 days in jail at some point. He was also ordered to pay over $115,000 in restitution to victims for medical expenses.

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In a filing on Tuesday, May 19, the Dallas County court ordered Rice to serve 30 days in jail for violating probation by testing positive for THC. The document states he will be released on June 16.

That timeframe conflicts with the dates the Chiefs have released for OTA offseason workouts (May 26-28 and June 1-3) and mandatory minicamp (June 9-11).

KSHB 41 has reached out to the Chiefs for a comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

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