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Report: NFL closes its investigation into Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

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KSHB 41
rashee rice sept 22.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Friday the National Football League closed its investigation into Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

The NFL was looking into allegations from Rice’s former girlfriend.

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The league has decided to not take disciplinary action at this time, per a social media post from Schefter.

“There was insufficient evidence to support a finding that he violated the personal conduct policy,” the NFL said in a statement to KSHB 41.

KSHB 41 also reached out to the Chiefs and have not heard back as of Friday evening. This story will be updated if a statement is provided.

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