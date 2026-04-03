Report: NFL closes its investigation into Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Friday the National Football League closed its investigation into Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

NFL concluded today that Chiefs WR Rashee Rice “has not engaged in conduct that violates the personal conduct policy” and the investigation into accusations from his former girlfriend is now closed; there will be no discipline at this time.



Statement from his attorney Sean… pic.twitter.com/fwQKFTEDxd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2026

The NFL was looking into allegations from Rice’s former girlfriend.

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The league has decided to not take disciplinary action at this time, per a social media post from Schefter.

“There was insufficient evidence to support a finding that he violated the personal conduct policy,” the NFL said in a statement to KSHB 41.

KSHB 41 also reached out to the Chiefs and have not heard back as of Friday evening. This story will be updated if a statement is provided.

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