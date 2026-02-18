Former girlfriend files civil suit against Chiefs WR Rashee Rice over alleged assaults

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice filed a civil lawsuit earlier this week over alleged assaults dating back to December 2023.

Attorneys representing Dacoda Jones filed the lawsuit Monday in Dallas County, Texas, court.

Jones and Rice lived with each other at homes in Victory Park, Texas and Lee’s Summit.

Jones alleges she was physically assaulted on several dates, including Feb. 16, 2024, Aug. 23, 2024, Oct. 24, 2024, and in December 2024.

The lawsuit alleges Rice grabbed, choked, strangled, pushed, thrown, scratched, hit and headbutted Jones, and hit her with inanimate objects. The lawsuit also alleges Rice engaged in “other violent and abusive behaviors towards Ms. Jones, including throwing objects, destroying property, punching walls and breaking furniture, as well as locking her out in the middle of the night.”

The lawsuit alleges some of the incidents took place while Jones was pregnant, per court documents.

Jones is seeking a jury to review her claims and is seeking damages of more than $1 million.

Jones made a since-deleted social post in January that appeared to show signs of physical abuse — Jones did not mention Rice my name in the post.

KSHB 41 has reached out to representatives of Rice for comment on the lawsuit. This story will be updated if a comment is received.

Following the social media post in January, the Chiefs said they were aware of the allegations made in the social media post. KSHB 41 reached out to the club on Wednesday for a reaction to the civil suit and will update this story if one is received.

Following January’s social post, an NFL spokesperson said the league had “been in contact with the club about the matter, which will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

