Report: Judge sentences Chiefs WR Rashee Rice in connection to 2024 high-speed, multi-car crash in Dallas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was sentenced to five years of probation in connection to his role in a high-speed, multi-car crash in 2024 outside of Dallas, reports indicated Thursday.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday that in addition to probation, a Dallas County, Texas, judge also sentenced Rice to serve 30 days of jail time sometime during the five years of probation.

Following the judge’s actions, Rice and the Chiefs will now turn their focus to how long Rice might be suspended by the league.

The NFL has said it would wait for the criminal justice process to be complete before handing out any disciplinary action.

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," an NFL spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Thursday.

A Chiefs spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Thursday that the club was aware of the reports, though because it remains an ongoing legal matter, they did not have a comment at this time.

In April 2024, Rice was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury and six counts of a collision involving injury.

Rice admitted to driving a Lamborghini SUV that was involved in the crash. The Lamborghini, along with a Chevrolet Corvette, lost control while driving at high speeds and caused a chain reaction collision. Four people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities," Rice said in a social media statement days after the incident happened.

