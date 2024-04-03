'I sincerely apologize': Chiefs WR Rashee Rice meets with Dallas police investigators Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said he met with Dallas Police Department investigators Wednesday regarding a six-vehicle collision Saturday in Dallas, he announced on social media.

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities," Rice said in a statement. "I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

The Dallas Police Department said that around 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, a Corvette and Lamborghini were speeding on Central Expressway in Dallas.

Near University Boulevard, the drivers lost control of the vehicles and the Lamborghini traveled into the shoulder, colliding with the center median.

The vehicle caused a chain-reaction that impacted four other vehicles.

Two drivers and two passengers were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, per police.

The Dallas Morning News reports a vehicle involved in the crash is believed to be registered or leased to Rice.

