Report: Attorney for Chiefs WR Rice issues statement following Dallas crash

The attorney for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice issued a statement Monday following a crash allegedly involving a vehicle connected to Rice Saturday night in Dallas.
Posted at 3:57 PM, Apr 01, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The attorney for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice issued a statement Monday following a crash allegedly involving a vehicle connected to Rice Saturday night in Dallas.

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter posted a statement from attorney Royce West Monday afternoon. West wrote Rice’s “thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday.”

West said Rice is cooperating with police and plans to “take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly.”

Dallas police announced over the weekend they were seeking to contact Rice in connection to a multi-vehicle crash just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Four people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which included a Chevrolet Corvette and Lamborghini speeding on the expressway when the vehicles lost control.

The occupants of the Lamborghini and Corvette left the scene "without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," the Dallas Police Department told KSHB 41 News in a release.

It remained unclear Monday if Rice was present at the crash.

KSHB 41 reached out to the Dallas Police Department on Monday and will update this story if additional information is received.

