Kansas City Chiefs announce 2025 Training Camp dates, extension with MWSU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced both their dates for this year’s Training Camp as well as a multi-year extension with Missouri Western State University to host the team annually.

Last week, the Chiefs announced that rookies and veterans will report to MWSU for the team’s 2025 Training Camp on Monday, July 21.

This year's camp marks the 15th year at MWSU in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The first day of practice open to the general public will be at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23.

Practice on Tuesday, July 22, will be reserved for season ticket holders.

The last training camp open to the public is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 13.

“Due to the expected interest and demand, attendance at daily sessions will be limited to provide the best fan experience,” the club said in Monday’s announcement.

Season ticket members can reserve training camp tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24. The general public can reserve tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25.

LINK | Chiefs Training Camp info

The schedule:

Tuesday, July 22: Practice at 9:15 a.m. (Note: Exclusive season ticket member day)

Wednesday, July 23: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, July 24: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Friday, July 25: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Saturday, July 26: OFF

Sunday, July 27: Practice at 9:15 a.m. (Note: MWSU will charge a $6 admission fee for this session)

Monday, July 28: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, July 29: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, July 30: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, July 31: OFF

Friday, Aug. 1: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2: Practice at 9:15 a.m. (Note: MWSU will charge a $6 admission fee for this session)

Sunday, Aug. 3: Practice at 9:15 a.m. (Note: MWSU will charge a $6 admission fee for this session)

Monday, Aug. 4: OFF

Tuesday, Aug. 5: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 6: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 7: Practice at 9:15 a.m. (Note: Exclusive season ticket member day)

Friday, Aug. 8: OFF

Saturday, Aug. 9: Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 7 p.m. CT on KSHB 41

Sunday, Aug. 10: OFF

Monday, Aug. 11: Practice at 10:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 12: Practice at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 13: Final training camp practice at 8:15 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 15: Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks, 9 p.m. CT on KSHB 41

Friday, Aug. 22: Chiefs vs Chicago Bears, 7:20 p.m. on KSHB 41

Weather conditions may lead to practices being moved indoors. Any practices moved indoors are closed to the general public.

