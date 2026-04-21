KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are slated to pick toward the top of the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time in a long time.

The team holds the ninth- and 29th-overall picks in this year's draft.

Kansas City Chiefs eye top linebacker prospects with 9th, 29th picks in 2026 NFL Draft

As the draft approaches, the Chiefs are looking at positions of need, and the linebacker position is getting pretty thin.

Near the top of the draft is Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. Styles is six feet five inches tall and 244 pounds, and he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the combine.

Julio Cortez/AP Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (25) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Missouri's Josiah Trotter should go in the early rounds. Trotter comes from a family of NFL talent; his brother and father have played at the highest level.

Michael Conroy/AP Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter (26) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Arizona State's Keyshaun Elliott is a great story out of Richmond, Missouri.

Gregory Payan/AP Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (07) participates in the Broad Jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Other top linebacker prospects include Georgia's CJ Allen and Texas' Anthony Hill Jr.

Our Chiefs on the Clock specials will air at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There will also be post-draft specials airing at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

I will be in Kansas City, while Matt Foster and McKenzie Nelson will be live in Pittsburgh for all of the 2026 NFL Draft.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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