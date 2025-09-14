Kansas City Chiefs fans back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for 1st home game of season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans were back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gate 5 early Sunday morning.

Chiefs fans back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for 1st home game of season

For the first time this season, fans cooked up breakfast, welcomed new friends to the overnight camper group at Gate 5, and shared their hopes for the big game.

KSHB Chiefs home opener

The home opener is a Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles, one fans feel hopeful about winning. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

