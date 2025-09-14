Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs fans back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for 1st home game of season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans were back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gate 5 early Sunday morning.

For the first time this season, fans cooked up breakfast, welcomed new friends to the overnight camper group at Gate 5, and shared their hopes for the big game.

The home opener is a Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles, one fans feel hopeful about winning. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

