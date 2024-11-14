Kansas City Chiefs hire firm to conduct research as part of future stadium decision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs said Thursday they’ve brought on a third-party research firm as part of their ongoing efforts to decide on the future home for the club.

CSL International will be asked to conduct market research using surveys, interviews and focus groups with key stakeholders as part of their work for the Chiefs.

The team says research sessions will be conducted “over the coming weeks” and will offer participants a chance to share their ideas on stadium features, amenities and seating options.

The sessions will be divided into two potential projects: renovating GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium or a newly built stadium.

“As we continue exploring options and zeroing in on the decision that will be best for the organization and our fans in the long-term, the next step in the process is to gather stakeholder input on various aspects of the stadium experience - whether that’s part of a renovation or a new build,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said Thursday in a news release. “The results will better inform us of the ways in which our Season Ticket Members, fans, partners and suite holders experience gameday and allow them to share their thoughts as we look toward the future.”

Donovan described CSL as “leaders” in market research.

“CSL is excited to work with the Kansas City Chiefs as they explore their future stadium options,” CSL President Ben Wrigley said in Thursday’s announcement. “We will combine learnings from more than 10 new and renovated NFL stadium studies over the past decade with direct in-market testing to provide the Chiefs with clear, concise and actionable data that is grounded in market realities.”

The club says CSL will e-mail potential focus groups and survey and interview participants in the coming weeks, accounting for a “representative mix” of demographic characteristics.

According to its website, CSL has worked with the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium in 2022, the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation and the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024, and the Chicago Bears, also in 2024, for their ongoing stadium discussions in the greater Chicagoland area.

