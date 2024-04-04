Kansas City Chiefs introduce new backup QB Carson Wentz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom knows the importance of having a qualified backup to starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On Thursday, the Chiefs introduced Mahomes’ newest backup, Carson Wentz.

It’s hard to match the qualifications of Wentz over his eight-year NFL career.

Earlier this week, the team said it had signed Wentz to a one-year deal.

“The big intrigue to wanting to come here and why I am here today is the winning culture,” Wentz told reporters Thursday. “Seeing it from afar, seeing it from around the league for the last couple of years, just the culture that (Andy) Reid has set, you see it.”

Wentz, 31, comes to the Chiefs after playing one season each for the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts. Wentz spent the first five years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.

A starter in 93 NFL games, Wentz has thrown for more than 22,200 yards at a 62.7 percent completion clip. He’s converted on 153 touchdown passes compared to only 67 interceptions.

As an Eagle, Wentz played with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Doug Pederson, who was the Eagles’ head coach at the time. Wentz was asked if he learned anything about Reid and the Chiefs offense from playing with Pederson.

“I would imagine it will make sense to me pretty quick because of that,” Wentz said. “Obviously, there is always little intricacies and differences, but I think it will make sense to me and resonate with me pretty quickly.”

