Kansas City Chiefs land LB Josh Uche in trade with New England Patriots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hot off a 27-20 victory over the Raiders to move 7-0 on the season, the Chiefs were quick to acquire another defensive weapon on the road to a three-peat.

Kansas City traded a sixth-round pick in 2026 to the Patriots for pass rusher Josh Uche, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed the trade in his Monday news conference with reporters.

"We're gonna add another guy in here with Uche ... so that'll be a nice addition, too, going forward," Reid said.

Despite a dominant defense, the Chiefs rank lower in the league with 15 sacks.

"We understand that [when] you take care of business up front, it helps everybody," Reid said Monday.

Rapport said Uche had been involved in “trade talks for more than a year” before landing “with the champs.”

In 58 games in New England, Uche, a second-round pick in 2020, recorded 20.5 sacks, 76 total tackles and 58 solo tackles.

This season, Uche has recorded 10 solo tackles and two sacks.

The Chiefs return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 4 for a Monday Night Football showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

