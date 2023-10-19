Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs’ legend Dante Hall set for honors against Chargers

CHARLIE RIEDEL/AP
** FILE ** Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dante Hall celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos, in Kansas City, Mo., in this Dec. 4, 2005 file photo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 2:15 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 15:15:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to honor electric former return man Dante Hall Sunday as part of events leading up to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

As part of Sunday’s events, Hall will serve as the drum honoree to get Chiefs Kingdom excited before kickoff.

During halftime, Hall, who was also known as the X-Factor and the human joystick, will be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in front of as many as 80 Chiefs alumni.

In five seasons with the club, Hall worked as both a wide receiver and a kick returner. As a receiver, Hall hauled in nine touchdowns, but he was a weapon for the team’s kickoff and punt return units.

He returned five punts for a touchdown during his time with the Chiefs. Hall also returned six kickoffs for touchdowns, including his career long return of 100 yards in a kickoff return in the 2003 season.

Hall was drafted by the Chiefs with he 153rd overall pick in the 5th round of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.

American Idol finalist Colton Dixon draws national anthem duties this weekend, with pregame events also including a flyover by A-10 Thunderbolts from nearby Whiteman Air Force Base.

Key fan times for Sunday’s game:

  • 11 a.m. - Parking gates open
  • 11:30 a.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens
  • 1 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open
  • 1:30 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open
  • 2:25 p.m. - Team warm-ups begin
  • 3:14 p.m. - Chargers team introduction
  • 3:16 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction
  • 3:19 p.m. - National anthem
  • 3:23 p.m. - Coin toss
  • 3:25 p.m. - Kickoff

