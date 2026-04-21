KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to replenish the cornerback position Thursday in the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

With Trent McDuffie, Jaylon Watson, and Joshua Williams all gone, the team is evaluating premier prospects to fill the void in the secondary.

Kansas City Chiefs look to replenish cornerback position during 2026 NFL Draft

The top two consensus cornerbacks in this year's draft are Mansoor Delane from LSU and Jermod McCoy from Tennessee.

McCoy missed last season with an ACL injury but remains highly regarded.

George Walker IV/AP Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy runs a drill during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

He hails from Whitehouse, Texas, the hometown of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and even took pictures with Mahomes as a kid.

Avieon Terrell from Clemson is another first-round talent available at the position. His brother was a first-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Eric Gay/AP Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell answers questions during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Toriano Pride from Missouri also hopes to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

Michael Conroy/ASSOCIATED PRESS Missouri defensive back Toriano Pride Jr. (26) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

McKenzie Nelson and Matt Foster with KSHB 41 Sports will be on the ground in Pittsburgh for the draft.

Our first Chiefs on the Clock special will air at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a first-round recap at 10:30 p.m.

Our coverage continues throughout the weekend with two more draft specials on Friday and Saturday, both starting at 6:30 p.m., and a Day 2 draft recap airing at 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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