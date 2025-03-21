Kansas City Chiefs mourn the loss of team radio producer Dan Israel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs organization is mourning the loss of Dan Israel, 60, who passed away after a decade-long battle with cancer. Israel was a key figure for the Chiefs Radio Network, serving as executive producer for 35 seasons and playing an integral role in bringing the game to life for millions of Chiefs fans across the country.

Clark Hunt, Chiefs Chairman & CEO, shared his heartfelt condolences on the teams website, saying, "My family and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Dan Israel. Dan was an integral part of our organization for 35 seasons, and his work as executive producer of the Chiefs Radio Network helped bring the game to life for millions of listeners across Chiefs Kingdom. Dan was dedicated, he was kind, and he brought joy into our building each day. Through his battle with cancer over the past ten years, these qualities served as an inspiration to his coworkers and Chiefs fans alike. We will certainly miss him, and we will keep his family in our prayers."

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid reflected on his time with Israel, recalling their interviews after every game. "I was heartbroken to hear about the loss of Dan Israel. Over the last several years, I watched Dan battle this disease with strength and a positive attitude. Dan was the first person I would interview with after games. No matter how he was feeling, he always put that aside to get that interview in with a positive spin for our fans. He was a huge part of the Chiefs Radio Network and the Chiefs football team. I loved Dan Israel, and he will be missed by the Chiefs organization but never forgotten."

Mark Donovan, Chiefs President, expressed his admiration for Israel's professionalism and dedication. "I was saddened to hear of the passing of Dan Israel this morning. Danny was part of every Chiefs game of my entire career, and I consider it a great privilege to have been able to watch him work as part of the Chiefs Radio Network. He was a model of professionalism, commitment, and kindness, and he brought a passion to his work that was unmatched, even as he privately battled health conditions for years. Chiefs Kingdom was lucky to have Danny be part of their football lives for 35 seasons, and I am forever grateful to have learned so much from him in my time here. All of Chiefs Kingdom will miss Danny, and I extend my thoughts and prayers to his family."

Israel’s contributions to the Chiefs and his community are remembered fondly by all who knew him. His legacy as both a professional and a person will continue to inspire those who worked with him and the fans he served for so many years.