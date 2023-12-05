Kansas City Chiefs nominate Patrick Mahomes for 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have selected Patrick Mahomes as the team's 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes NFL players for "excellence on and off the field." Each NFL team nominates one player who has a positive impact in his community.

“It’s such an honor to be nominated again by the Chiefs as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year," Mahomes said in a statement. "As a dad of two, it means the world to me to be able to provide opportunities and support to underserved youth and my family and I are so humbled to be in the running for an award that means so much to the Chiefs organization and to our community."

The winner will receive a $250,000 donation to a charity of his choice, while all 32 nominees receive a $55,000 donation for charity. The donations are provided by the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

This is the second-consecutive year Mahomes has been nominated by the Chiefs. Last year, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was honored with the award.

The full list of the 32 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominees can be viewed online by clicking HERE.

“These 32 outstanding men are making a valuable difference in their communities every day and we are proud to celebrate their special gifts and humanitarianism," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Fans can also vote in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge online or on X by posting #WPMOYChallenge and including the last name or X handle of the nominee of their choice. The player who receives the most votes and social media mentions will earn an additional $35,000 for charity, while the second and third placers will win $10,000 and $5,000, respectively. Voting is now open until Jan. 8.

The Chiefs cited the accomplishments of the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which focuses on improving the lives of children and has distributed $4 million in grants to date, as one way Mahomes has made the world a better place.

The Chiefs quarterback has also made a difference through his partnerships with the Boys and Girls Club of America, Make-A-Wish and more.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award was first created in 1970 and renamed in 1999 after Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton.

2023's winner will be revealed at the NFL Honors on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

