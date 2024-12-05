Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce is this year's Kansas City Chiefs nominee for the 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the league's most revered honor, recognizing players who excel on the field and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the game.

"The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award celebrates Walter's enduring legacy of excellence on the field and commpassion off it," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release Thursday.

All 32 nominees will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

The nominees support a myriad of causes off the field including empowering youth to lead healthy lifestyles, uplifting underserved communities and many other notable efforts.

Each nominee will receive up to $55,000 and the winner will receive up to a $265,000 donation to their charity of choice.

Beginning Week 14 and continuing through the end of the season, each of this year's nominees will also wear a special Man of the Year helmet decal in recognition of their accomplishments.

The winner will be announced during the NFL Honors, a primetime awards special on Thursday, Feb. 6.

