Kansas City Chiefs to face Seattle in final preseason game of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Seattle Seahawks in the final preseason game of the season tonight at Arrowhead Stadium.

Parking lots for the game open at 2:30 p.m.

The Chiefs warned fans earlier in the week that heavy delays are expected around Arrowhead due to rush hour traffic on Interstates 435 and 70, as well as streets around the Truman Sports Complex.

All stadium gates will open at 5 p.m. for the 7 p.m. kickoff.

Gates for guests with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club Level will open at 4:30 p.m.

The Ford Tailgate District, located in Lot M and on the north side of the stadium closest to Lancer Lane, will open at 3 p.m.

Chiefs Legend and former wide receiver Danan Hughes will serve as Friday's Drum Deck Honoree.

Staff Sgt. Christoper Trimble will serve as this week's Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

Andy Reid said earlier in the week that Patrick Mahomes would not play tonight, the first time the two-time MVP has gone through a full scheduled preseason without appearing in a game.

The Chiefs play Denver in a marquee Monday night showdown Sept. 14. And Mahomes plans to be on the field then.

