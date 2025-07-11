Kansas City Chiefs to open 2025 regular season in São Paulo, Brazil on KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2025 regular season live from São Paulo, Brazil as part of the 2025 International Games on Friday, Sept. 5 on KSHB 41, your official Home of the Chiefs.

The meeting between the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will take place at Corinthians Arena, which is home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians.

“Chiefs Kingdom is ready to kick off the 2025 regular season and the anticipation is building for what we hope is another historic and memorable season,” said Kathleen Choal, EW Scripps regional vice-president and general manager of KSHB & KMCI. “On the heels of KSHB 41 announcing a 6-year broadcast partnership extension with the Chiefs, having them back on our air in week 1 is exciting for our team and the region.”

The highly anticipated international matchup between the Chiefs and the Chargers is also a first for YouTube, which secured the rights to broadcast this AFC rivalry internationally across the streaming platform.

The game in the Kansas City region is available for free on KSHB 41 over the air (OTA), and on YouTube.

“KSHB 41 is the undisputed home of the Kansas City Chiefs, and this marquee event is one of many exciting opportunities for our audience to catch every exciting play, moment and headline this upcoming season,” said Jeff Mulligan, station manager and news director for KSHB &KMCI. “From training camp to exclusive live coverage of every preseason game, the week 1 kickoff and straight through the regular season on Sunday Night Football, the 2025 schedule promises to be nothing short of exciting.”

KSHB 41’s exclusive live pregame coverage will kick off at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 5, followed by the live National pregame from São Paulo, Brazil at 6 p.m., kick-off is 7 p.m.

