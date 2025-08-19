Kansas City Chiefs vs Broncos Christmas night game to air locally on KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will get a free gift this Christmas when the team hosts the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game will be broadcast locally to Chiefs Kingdom on KSHB 41, your home of the Chiefs.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Pre-game and post-game coverage will also air on KSHB 41.

Chiefs fans outside of Kansas City will be able to catch the game streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“When you are the Home of The Chiefs, the exclusive and incredible opportunities you have with the team are unmatched, and our team is excited to have this primetime matchup on KSHB 41 for all of Kansas City to enjoy as they wrap up their holiday,” said Kathleen Choal, EW Scripps regional vice-president and general manager of KSHB & KMCI

The Christmas night game is one of several games slated to air on KSHB 41 this season.

KSHB 41 will air locally the Chiefs’ Sept. 5 season opener , an NFL International Series game, against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, Sept. 5, from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Chiefs fans outside of Kansas City will be able to stream the game for free on YouTube.

“As the team gears up for the 2025 season, this Christmas evening announcement fresh on the heels of the team starting training camp speaks to the excitement for the season,” said Jeff Mulligan, station manager and news director for KSHB & KMCI. “Chiefs Kingdom is ready for what we all hope is another winning season,” added Mulligan.

LINK | Chiefs 2025 regular season schedule

The Chiefs return to KSHB 41 as part of NBC Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 21 against the New York Giants from MetLife Stadium.

Three weeks later, the Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in a Week 6 Sunday Night Football battle at 7:20 p.m. on Oct. 12.

The Chiefs are slated to complete their slate of Sunday Night Football games with a Week 14, 7:20 p.m. matchup against the Houston Texans from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

