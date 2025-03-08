Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy arrested outside of Austin, Texas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested and booked into a Texas jail Friday night for allegedly assaulting a relative.

Online records show Worthy was booked into the Williamson County, Texas, jail Friday. The description of the charge was "Assault Fam/House Mem Impede breath/circulation.'

Worthy played college football at the University of Texas in Austin, which is just south of Williamson County.

A team spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Saturday the team is "aware and gathering information."

The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. Jail records showed Worthy had not yet posted bond by Saturday morning.

The records did not have any details of the arrest or list an attorney for Worthy.

Under Texas law, impeding breathing includes "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the person by applying pressure to the person’s throat or neck or by blocking the person’s nose or mouth.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.

