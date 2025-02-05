Kansas City has deep ties to jazz, but how did it come to be? New Orleans musicians explain

NEW ORLEANS — Both New Orleans and Kansas City have deep roots to jazz.

KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes wanted to learn more about the origins of the genre, so he sought out those who would know — musicians and historians.

"My name is Gregory Veals, they call me 'Mu mu,'" Veals, a musician, said in New Orleans.

KSHB 41 News staff Gregory Veals

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, jazz performers graced Bourbon Street with their music.

The way people looked and marvel at the musicians with smiles and joy — it's deeply rooted.

"This come from way back from the gospel," Veals said. "That's where it all originated — from gospel music, and then it derived into what they call jazz, but it was always feel-good music."

Gary Maltbia and his wife Anita are both jazz lovers.

KSHB 41 News staff Gary Maltbia

In fact, Anita used to serve as president for the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City.

Both the couple and the Veals agree that like a football team, when all members are on the same page, the result is a beautiful product.

"When a team has rhythm, that's when they really sync," she said. "So we see that connection and rhythm in our team."

Veals agreed, "I'm a 100% musician. I don't really care too much about football, I'll tell you this though, we do this for the tourists, we do this so they can experience New Orleans."

