Kansas City man making trek to Buffalo to cheer on Chiefs in Divisional showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are traveling to New York this week to play the Buffalo Bills. That means Chiefs fans will be making the trek north, as well.

Christopher Coats is one of those fans. He's constantly on the move for his job as a mailman and for his team.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Caroline Hogan

"I try to go as much as I can, and even on the road games," Coats said. "I’m excited to check it out and watch a great game Sunday night."

Coats is going to see more snow than Kansas City has seen this year. He's packing up his snow boots he wears for work for a game, he felt, was a must see.

"Yeah, we’ve played Buffalo a lot over the last few years, but it’s always been at home," Coats said. "I don’t make it up there that often, so I try to check those things out when I can."

One thing he'll have to check out, a bar in Buffalo that's filled with red and yellow inside.

Vinnie Garofalo's Chief's bar, Casey's Black Rock, has been getting a lot of messages and emails from people who are traveling up from Kansas City to the game.

Before he opened the bar, Garofalo only knew one other Chiefs fan in New York.

"It’s slowly built into this fun thing where, you know, 15 or 20 of us get together on Sundays," Garofalo said.

He wants to see High Mark Stadium turn red this weekend.

"Patrick is undefeated at High Mark, and I don’t anticipate that changing this weekend," Garofalo said.

Coats wants to see Patrick Mahomes give it his all out on the field, so he can start planning his trip to wherever they'll play next.

"Whether it’s in Baltimore, or here at Arrowhead, I’m going," Coats said. "And if they somehow get past the AFC Championship, I’ll be in Vegas."

—