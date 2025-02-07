Kansas native talks journey from small town to reffing in Super Bowl LIX

NEW ORLEANS — For Mark Stewart, the upcoming Super Bowl 59 is the culmination of a remarkable journey from the small town of Sedan, Kansas, to the highest stage in American sports.

Stewart, who will serve as the line judge for the big game, reflects on his path with pride and gratitude.

"The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of achievement in our profession," Stewart said. "It's an opportunity that’s not lost on me."

Mark Stewart

A graduate of Pittsburg State University in the early '90s, Stewart's route to the NFL began 34 years ago when a friend encouraged him to attend an officiating meeting.

As a former athlete, he was seeking a way to stay connected to the sport after his playing career ended.

"It was just a chance to be part of a team again," Stewart said. "Once my athletic career was over, there was a void there."

Stewart officiated games at all levels, starting from junior high and high school before working his way up through NAIA, JUCO, Division II, FCS, and FBS football.

Despite the high stakes of officiating the Super Bowl, Stewart believes each stop along his journey has been just as significant.

"Every one of those games at every stop has been just as important to me as this one I'm getting ready to work," he said.

Mark Stewart

For a kid from a town of just 36 people in his high school graduating class, being part of Super Bowl 59 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity he says.

"People from here don’t get to do the kind of things that I’ve gotten to do," he said.

