Kareem Hunt has been key to Chief's success

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After one of the most impressive seasons ever for a Chiefs running back, Kareem Hunt has also had one of the greatest rookie seasons in the history of the NFL.

Hunt ended the regular season with 1,327 yards on 272 carries and 8 touchdowns. Hunt has been a running machine for Kansas City since being thrust onto the national stage.

In the Chiefs' regular-season finale at Denver, Hunt wasn't scheduled to play at all, but needing just 14 yards to become the league's top rusher, he admits he was itching to get into the game.

"I wasn't supposed to play, but once I got dressed and put on the pads, I was like I'm ready to get in there," said Hunt.

After a little bit of pleading to head coach Andy Reid, Hunt made the most of his one carry during the game.

This week, the Tennessee Titans come to Arrowhead Stadium to open the playoffs. The Tennessee defense comes in as one of the best rushing defenses in the league with teams averaging just under 90 yards per game on the ground.