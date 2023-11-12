Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs': Taylor Swift shouts out Travis Kelce during 'The Eras Tour' in Argentina

'Taylor Swift Act' would target ticket scalpers
George Walker IV/AP
'Taylor Swift Act' would target ticket scalpers
Posted at 8:34 AM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 09:34:28-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Taylor Swift resumed "The Era's Tour" Saturday night in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she had a special guest in attendance.

From Frankfurt, Germany, during the Chiefs' international game last week, to Argentina during the team's bye week, Travis Kelce traveled the globe to watch Swift perform.

Swift gave a special shout-out to Kelce while he watched her perform, by altering the lyrics to her song "Karma."

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," Swift sang in front of thousands of fans.

Videos of the moment were quickly spread by Swifties across the internet.

Fans also captured Kelce reacting with a big grin as he watched next Scott Swift, Taylor's father.

After Swift concluded her first show since resuming "The Eras Tour," Kelce was immediately there to celebrate the performance with her.

Swift will perform a second show at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires Sunday night, and will continue to bring "The Eras Tour" to cities across the globe through December 2024.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone