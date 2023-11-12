'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs': Taylor Swift shouts out Travis Kelce during 'The Eras Tour' in Argentina

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Taylor Swift resumed "The Era's Tour" Saturday night in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she had a special guest in attendance.

From Frankfurt, Germany, during the Chiefs' international game last week, to Argentina during the team's bye week, Travis Kelce traveled the globe to watch Swift perform.

Swift gave a special shout-out to Kelce while he watched her perform, by altering the lyrics to her song "Karma."

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," Swift sang in front of thousands of fans.

Videos of the moment were quickly spread by Swifties across the internet.

🏟️| Karma is the guy on the @Chiefs coming straight home to me 🫶 pic.twitter.com/1HGw0aassB — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 12, 2023

Fans also captured Kelce reacting with a big grin as he watched next Scott Swift, Taylor's father.

📹 | Travis Kelce and Scott Swift’s reaction to Taylor changing the lyrics to “Karma is the guy in the Chiefs” #BuenosAiresTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/k3dje9EC3u — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) November 12, 2023

After Swift concluded her first show since resuming "The Eras Tour," Kelce was immediately there to celebrate the performance with her.

Taylor Swift running to kiss Travis Kelce after her show in Argentina. pic.twitter.com/pz6g9sgjNn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2023

Swift will perform a second show at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires Sunday night, and will continue to bring "The Eras Tour" to cities across the globe through December 2024.