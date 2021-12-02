KC Chiefs and Dick's Sporting Goods team up to grant holiday wishes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The magic of holiday spirit lives on in Kansas City Wednesday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Dick's Sporting Goods gave 20 underprivileged kids a surprise shopping spree ahead of the holidays.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was there to greet them.

“Being able to come in and pick whatever I wanted right before Christmas would have been a blessing and I know it would have been a blessing for my mom and dad,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Right now, it’s about the kids, but it’s the relief for the parents also.”

Dylan Cloepfil with Dick’s Sporting Goods said the families chosen were part of LMV Automotive out of Liberty, Missouri.

“It’s not every day you get to meet a pro football player,” Dalton Hodges, one of the recipients, said. “I think he’s a cool guy. I find him one of the best running backs in the league.”

It's also not every day a person gets $200 to spend however they like.

From shoes, to clothes, to bats, kids could buy whatever they wanted and many chose gifts for their siblings and family members.

“As far as somebody who’s looking to help anyway possible, I’m always there,” Edwards-Helaire said.

What does Edwards-Helaire want for the holidays?

“An AFC Championship and to remain healthy during the season,” he said.

While that dream may or may not come true, some kids left Dick's Sporting Goods happy.

“This was probably the best day of my life,” Hodges said.