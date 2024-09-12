KC Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta named drum honoree for Chiefs-Bengals game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta was named the drum honoree for the Kansas City Chiefs game against their bitter rivals the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team announced.

The Haygoods, a family band that consists of five brothers and one sister, will perform the national anthem.

Both the Missouri and Kansas Highway Patrol will present the colors.

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on the same day, and the Chiefs will celebrate the Latino community and culture in collaboration with the NFL's "Por La Culture" (for the culture) initiative.

At halftime, there will be a performance from Grupo Folklórico Izcalli and the Guadalupe Centers’ Elementary Aztec Folkloric Dance Team.

Grupo Folklórico Izcall is an all-women Mexican dance group formed in 2021.

The dance group's mission is to share Mexican culture with the Kansas City area.

Below is other important game information:



11 a.m. – Parking gates open 1

11:30 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District opens

1 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates open

1:30 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

2:25 p.m. – Team warm-ups begin

3:14 p.m. – Bengals team introduction

3:16 p.m. – Chiefs team introduction

3:19 p.m. – National anthem

3:23 p.m. – Coin toss

3:25 p.m. – Kickoff

