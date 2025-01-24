KCK artist taking no chance, paints Chiefs mural for 3rd year in a row for good luck

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Artist Chris Chancey has been painting for years, but it was his Chiefs murals that really got the community talking.

Chancey painted a mural on the side of his home in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2022 before the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl. After that win, a neighbor told him he had to do it again.

"I did another one on this side of the house, and low and behold — we won the Super Bowl again," Chancey said. "This year, I gotta roll the dice again. Hopefully go for that three-peat."

This tradition has become something his entire neighborhood can rally around.

"My mailman, he stops by and checks on the progress," Chancey said. "The trash guys always come talk to me when I was out here doing it. Neighbors come by."

This year's masterpiece took him around three-months to complete. But he said it's worth it.

"Gives me a little, my sense of hope," Chancey said. "Gives me a little sense of maybe I had something to do with it, even though I didn’t."

That's how other Chiefs ans feel with their routines and outfits.

"For us to win, we have to walk around with red on," Chiefs fan Zyion Ray said. "Red, yellow, I don’t care — it's just gotta be a symbol of the Chiefs."

"This year, it was the Creed Humphrey jersey," Schyler Taylor, another Chiefs fan, said. "It’s been good luck so far."

Taylor said he can't fathom what would happen if he didn't wear the jersey,

"I don’t want to think about it," Taylor said. "It’d be bad, so I’m not even gonna put it in my mind."

Call it silly, but these little things make fans feel closer to the team, and they will do anything to make sure their team wins.

"All these superstitions working together, we gotta keep up the good juju if something's working," Taylor said. "I can’t risk it. I’m an important part of the team's success."

—

