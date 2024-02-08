KCPS announces it will close schools for victory parade if Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools will give students, teachers and staff a chance to celebrate if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII.

The district announced Wednesday it will close schools Feb. 14 so students, staff and teachers can enjoy a victory parade should it happen.

With downtown and nearby neighborhoods filled with traffic, the district was concerned school bus operations would be disrupted.

Those disruptions would make it hard to have a normal school day, according to a school district news release.

A notice to confirm the closing of schools will be sent by email to families on Monday, Feb. 12.

The Independence School District also plans to close schools Feb. 14 if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII.

