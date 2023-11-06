‘Kingdom’s Greetings’ pop-up bar coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the latest venue to capitalize on the ever-growing popularity of holiday pop-up bars.

“Kingdom’s Greetings,” a concept sponsored by Arrowhead Events and Vignettes Cocktail Bar, is set to open Nov. 24 in the stadium’s penthouse, presented by Tickets for Less.

Patrons can purchase tickets online for $10 per person on Thursdays and Sundays and $15 per person on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets for $35 per person will be available to watch the Chiefs take on Green Bay on Sunday Night Football come Dec. 3. A special giveaway item will be included, too.

“It is exciting to partner with Vignettes Cocktail Bar to bring Chiefs Kingdom another opportunity to enjoy the holiday season in their favorite place,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a news release. “Arrowhead Events prides itself on finding unique offerings for everyone to experience GEHA Field at Arrowhead year-round, and this winter wonderland pop-up bar will be a great place for both family and friends to celebrate the holiday season.”

In addition to holiday decor, festive drinks and snacks, there will be various photo installations throughout the space.

Pop-up attendees must be 21 years old or older.

The event runs weekly from 5-11 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from Nov. 24 until Dec. 30. However, the pop-up will be closed on Dec. 10, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

More information can be found on the Chiefs’ website.

