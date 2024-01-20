KSHB 41 compares Buffalo, Kansas City ahead of Bills-Chiefs playoff match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills face off Sunday night for a AFC Divisional playoff game, the players will be very familiar with each other.
The teams played each other Dec. 10, a game Buffalo won.
But KSHB 41 News and our sister station in Buffalo, WKBW, wanted to make sure the fan bases are also familiar with each.
KSHB 41 Reporter Charlie Keegan compared the two cities with Buffalo-based Reporter Michael Schwartz.
Here are the similarities and differences the reporters found between the two cities.
Food
Kansas City: barbecue
Buffalo: wings
Nickname
Kansas City: Paris of the Plains
Buffalo: City of Good Neighbors
Landmark
Kansas City: More than 200 fountains
Buffalo: Niagara Falls
Fanbases
Kansas City: Chiefs Kingdom
Buffalo: Bills Mafia
Fan traditions
Kansas City: Camping out before games. Fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium hold the Guinness Book of World Records for loudest outdoor stadium roar
Buffalo: Fans jump on folding tables, and super fan Pinto Ron cooks food on the hood of his car.
Mascots
Kansas City: KC Wolf
Buffalo: Billy Buffalo
Famous Girlfriends
Kansas City: Taylor Swift dates Travis Kelce
Buffalo: Hailee Steinfeld dates Josh Allen
Celebrities
Kansas City: Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet
Buffalo: Lucille Ball, Rob Gronkowski
Presidents
Kansas City: Harry S. Truman, 33rd president
Buffalo: Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president
Inventions
Kansas City: the Happy Meal.
Buffalo: the pacemaker
Headquarters
Kansas City: Hallmark greeting cards
Buffalo: New Era hats
Charity:
Kansas City: the Chiefs sell flags to raise money for Ronald McDonald Charities of Kansas City
Buffalo: The Bills Foundation helps underprivileged communities. The fans are known for making generous donations.
Super Bowls:
Kansas City: The Chiefs have been to five and won three
Buffalo: The Bills have been to four, but never won
Marv Levy
Kansas City: Coached the Chiefs from 1978 to 1982
Buffalo: Coached the Bills from 1988 to 1997
