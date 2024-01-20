KSHB 41 compares Buffalo, Kansas City ahead of Bills-Chiefs playoff match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills face off Sunday night for a AFC Divisional playoff game, the players will be very familiar with each other.

The teams played each other Dec. 10, a game Buffalo won.

But KSHB 41 News and our sister station in Buffalo, WKBW, wanted to make sure the fan bases are also familiar with each.

KSHB 41 Reporter Charlie Keegan compared the two cities with Buffalo-based Reporter Michael Schwartz.

Here are the similarities and differences the reporters found between the two cities.

Food

Kansas City: barbecue

Buffalo: wings

Nickname

Kansas City: Paris of the Plains

Buffalo: City of Good Neighbors

Landmark

Kansas City: More than 200 fountains

Buffalo: Niagara Falls

Fanbases

Kansas City: Chiefs Kingdom

Buffalo: Bills Mafia

Fan traditions

Kansas City: Camping out before games. Fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium hold the Guinness Book of World Records for loudest outdoor stadium roar

Buffalo: Fans jump on folding tables, and super fan Pinto Ron cooks food on the hood of his car.

Mascots

Kansas City: KC Wolf

Buffalo: Billy Buffalo

Famous Girlfriends

Kansas City: Taylor Swift dates Travis Kelce

Buffalo: Hailee Steinfeld dates Josh Allen

Celebrities

Kansas City: Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet

Buffalo: Lucille Ball, Rob Gronkowski

Presidents

Kansas City: Harry S. Truman, 33rd president

Buffalo: Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president

Inventions

Kansas City: the Happy Meal.

Buffalo: the pacemaker

Headquarters

Kansas City: Hallmark greeting cards

Buffalo: New Era hats

Charity:

Kansas City: the Chiefs sell flags to raise money for Ronald McDonald Charities of Kansas City

Buffalo: The Bills Foundation helps underprivileged communities. The fans are known for making generous donations.

Super Bowls:

Kansas City: The Chiefs have been to five and won three

Buffalo: The Bills have been to four, but never won

Marv Levy

Kansas City: Coached the Chiefs from 1978 to 1982

Buffalo: Coached the Bills from 1988 to 1997

—