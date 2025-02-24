KSHB 41, Kansas City Chiefs extend local broadcast partnership through 2030

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 and the world champion Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement to extend the local television broadcast partnership through the 2030-2031 season, solidifying KSHB 41 as "the home of the Chiefs" for many years to come.

“It is such an exciting and historic time for Chiefs Kingdom; for the fans, the team and the entire region,” said Kathleen Choal, regional vice president for The E.W. Scripps Company and general manager of KSHB and KMCI. “The Chiefs are one of the premier sporting brands in the country, if not the world, and to continue to build on our strong partnership for several years to come speaks to KSHB 41’s commitment to be the best home for local sports in Kansas City."

The new partnership agreement will include Kansas City Chiefs preseason football games, unique content and programming assets throughout the season, exclusive marketing opportunities, and other features yet to be announced.

“We are thrilled to extend our local broadcast agreement and make KSHB 41 the home of the Chiefs for years to come,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “KSHB has delivered Chiefs preseason football games, as well as other content, programs and coverage to Chiefs Kingdom throughout the most unique and unprecedented era of franchise history, and we look forward to working with them to build on that for our fans.”

KSHB 41 began the partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of the 2019 season. During this time, the Chiefs have made five Super Bowl appearances and won three world championships. KSHB 41 has also been awarded multiple regional Emmy Awards for Kansas City Chiefs-related programming and a GEMA award (Global Entertainment Marketing Alliance) for the 2023 "Home of The Chiefs" marketing campaign.

“From the start of training camp each season, through those iconic celebratory moments, KSHB 41 has provided Chiefs Kingdom, here in Kansas City and abroad, an unmatched perspective of the team, and we are thrilled to be able to build on that success,” said Jeff Mulligan, station manager and news director for KSHB 41 and 38 the Spot.

This spring, KSHB 41 will announce the Chiefs programming lineup for the 2025 season.

