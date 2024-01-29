KSHB 41's Aaron Ladd talks with Chiefs as players celebrate win on social media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were underdogs the last two weeks on the road against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

Before they hopped on social media, KSHB 41 Sports' Aaron Ladd caught up with them after the game. Catch Aaron's interviews in the player above.

Sunday night, Chiefs players arrived online with some extra mustard after earning a return trip to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was vocal after his team’s win last weekend over the Buffalo Bills, asking, “#ChiefsKingdom, how we feeling?"

Mahomes needed just a GIF Sunday night.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid gave a nod to the man of the evening, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo:

"Hell of a team we just played,” Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed said on X. “Thankful for it all; ticket punched. LFG 🦅!!"

Chiefs linebacker Dru Tranquill spoke up:

Big Red, T Swift, & the boys just tore your parlay up again 😤 — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) January 29, 2024

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu, who left Sunday night's game with an injury, wrote:

God is good ! — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 29, 2024

Chiefs wide receiver Richie James kept it short and sweet:

Vegas♥️💛 — Richie James (@Senseispunk) January 29, 2024

Chiefs cornerback Deon Bush encapsulated his emotions with the mind-blown emoji:

More from Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid:

SUPER BOWL BOUND!!!! — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) January 28, 2024

And how about Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith?

