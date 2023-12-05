LB Jack Cochrane sees most extensive action on defense as Chiefs’ injuries mount

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Middle linebacker Jack Cochrane got pressed into the most extensive action he’s ever seen with an NFL defense Sunday during the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss at Green Bay.

Cochrane is a core special teams player who has logged at least 50% of the special-team’s snaps in each of the last 30 games, including the playoffs, but he’d only seen a handful of snaps on defense in his two-year NFL career.

When Drue Tranquill suffered a concussion after a knee to the head on the seventh play against the Packers, Cochrane was pressed into duty, inheriting the “green dot,” a special helmet similar to the one worn by quarterbacks, that allows for communication with the sideline.

“Jack rotates in [at practice] during the week and will spot Drue,” Reid said. “That’s a part of what we do — very, very smart; he’s very smart.”

Cochrane had only logged 35 career snaps, never more than 14 in any game, on defense before Sunday at Lambeau Field.

He was on the field for 57 against the Packers and finished with seven tackles, which tied for second-most on the team behind safety Justin Reid (10).

Jeff Lewis/AP Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Jack Cochrane (43) stands for the National Anthem before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Chiefs defeated the Raiders 31-17.

“I thought he did a decent job in there,” Andy Reid said. “He made a couple nice plays for us. I know everybody has confidence in Jack.”

If Bolton isn’t cleared to play and activated from IR and Tranquill remains in the concussion protocol, Cochrane likely will draw the assignment Sunday against Buffalo at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s too bad about Drue,” Andy Reid said. “He’s been doing a phenomenal job for us and just took a knee to the head. ... Fast recovery for him we hope, but it was a good experience for Jack to get in there and get some extensive play time. But Jack, he’s not just a throw-in there; he does a pretty good job.”

Reid didn’t offer an update on Tranquill’s status, which will be monitored throughout the week.

INJURY UPDATE: Nick Bolton remains in the 21-day practice window to possibly return from injured reserve.

The Chiefs’ starting middle linebacker has been sidelined since suffering a dislocated wrist, which required surgery, during an Oct. 22 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“He practiced last week,” Reid said of Bolton, who has led Kansas City in tackles during each of his first two seasons. “I know he’s champing at the bit to get back in there and play, so we’ll see how it goes for this week. He will be a week better, though, I know that. We’ll just see how it works out these next couple of days.”

Bolton’s return would take pressure off Kansas City’s linebacker depth with Tranquill also ailing.

The other notable injury on defense Sunday came when safety Bryan Cook hurt his left ankle after it got caught under him on a tackle.

Cook didn’t break the ankle, according to multiple reports, but Reid didn’t offer an update.

“He’s had work done on that ankle before, so that’s what they are going through right now before anything is put out there,” Reid said. “I don’t want to give you anything either way on that because I don’t know because of the work he’s had done on that ankle. I’m just going to save that for later till I can give it to you — the facts.”

