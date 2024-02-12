LISTEN | Chiefs radio broadcaster Mitch Holthus calls Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning touchdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom is blessed with its third Super Bowl championship in the last five years.

We’re also blessed to have Chiefs Radio Network play-by-play caller Mitch Holthus on the mic.

Late in the first overtime period, the Chiefs matriculated down the field thanks to clutch plays from several players on the offense.

LINK | KSHB provides exclusive inside-the-ropes coverage of Chiefs Champions Parade

The Chiefs found themselves with first and goal from the 49ers 3-yard line.

Here’s Mitch Holthus with the call.

LISTEN | Chiefs radio broadcaster Mitch Holthus calls The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning touchdown

—