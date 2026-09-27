LIVE BLOG | Chiefs arrive at Hard Rock Stadium for 1st road game against the Dolphins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Miami Gardens, Florida, for their first road game of the 2026 season against the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs are eyeing a 3-0 start to the season, while the Dolphins look to get their first win after losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers.

Follow all of our coverage surrounding today's game below.

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UPDATE, 11:10 a.m. | KSHB 41's Tod Palmer has a full breakdown of the inactives for both teams.

UPDATE, 10:50 a.m. | The Chiefs reveal their inactives for today's game against the Dolphins.

Our inactives for today's game against the Dolphins ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3m8rN1I2of — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 27, 2026

UPDATE, 10:35 a.m. | Mahomes makes it look so easy.

Preparing for launch 🚀 pic.twitter.com/XU2ERHujFP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 27, 2026

UPDATE, 10:10 a.m. | Travis Kelce rocking the green as well. Kelce looks to build on his impressive performance from last week, when he caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

TK on site❗️ pic.twitter.com/3h9ITRt46r — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 27, 2026

UPDATE, 9:55 a.m. | Big Red goes for a green look ahead of today's game.

Big Red goes green 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/IIlr5xQmmR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 27, 2026

UPDATE, 9:45 a.m. | Defensive back Chamarri Conner has been ruled out for today's game. Conner has not played yet this season after playing all 17 games last year.

Chamarri Conner has officially been ruled out. https://t.co/uyo43UjcsR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 27, 2026

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. | Kenneth Walker III in the pink suit for game day. K9 has put together 369 scrimmage yards in just two games for the Chiefs.

UPDATE, 9:10 a.m. | As always, QB1 arrives in style.

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