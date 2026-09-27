No real surprises among Chiefs, Dolphins inactive lists

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Second-year Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons remains sidelined with a back injury.

He was ruled out on Friday’s final injury report and once again headlines Kansas City’s inactives for Sunday's noon kickoff against the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs initially listed defensive back Chamarri Conner, who started all 17 games last season and finished second on the team with 117 tackles, as doubtful. He was downgraded to “out” Sunday morning before the list of inactive players was announced.

The only surprise was that defensive end Tyreke Smith, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, is inactive, which means defensive tackle Bryson Eason will suit up for the first time.

The rest of the inactive list was familiar compared with the first two weeks, with tight end Jared Wiley, defensive end Jack Pyburn and offensive tackle Diego Pounds inactive, while quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is the third quarterback.

Linebacker Cole Christiansen, who also was a practice-squad elevation, will suit up.

For the Dolphins, defensive end Rob Beal Jr. (hamstring) and wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) were ruled out on the final injury report.

Running back Jaylen Wright (singer, foot) was listed as doubtful and won’t play.

Beal, Douglas and Wright are inactive along with former Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook, who will serve as the emergency third QB, and offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick, who spent a couple seasons with the Chiefs and appeared in four games last season.

Cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. and guard DJ Campbell round out Miami’s inactive players.

Two players, cornerback Julius Brents (knee) and wide receiver Ryan Miller (hip, back), were questionable. Both are active.

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